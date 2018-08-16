DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Falconets Aim To Beat Spain Again To Reach U20 World Cup Semis

Nigeria’s Falconets have expressed confidence they can beat Spain again today to qualify for the semi-final of this year’s U20 Women’s FIFA World Cup in France.

Two years ago in Papua New Guinea, the Falconets stopped Spain 2-1 after they fought back from going behind in the seventh minute.

Coach Christopher Danjuma said his team hope to beat the Europeans this afternoon on their way to a third championship final.

“Now it’s the time to make our mark,” he stated.

“We want to get to the end of this competition and to get there, we have to go past Spain.”

Spain have been one of the highest scoring sides in France 2018 with seven goals and topped Group C with seven points in a group that also had the USA and Paraguay.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have struggled in front of goal with star striker Rasheedat Ajibade scoring their two goals despite playing below par at this tournament.

The Falconets will be without Opeyemi Sunday, who is suspended after she was booked for the second time against China.

The winners of this clash will be rewarded with a semi-final against either hosts France or defending champions North Korea.

Kick-off time today is 3pm.