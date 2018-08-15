DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Failed House Of Rep Member, Ibrahim Baba Allegedly Shares N8m Bribes To APC Delegates

The unfolding preparatory events of the 2019 general elections appears on the heels of near uncertainty and likely volatility. This is as youths around the regions of the country appear tensed and more frustrated than prior general elections owing largely to grossly incompetence exhibited by incumbent elected officials and representatives at the national assembly.

Information available to 24ureports.com through competent sources in Katagum Local Government Area [LGA] reveals that the sentiment of utter rejection of present serving elected officials to be the same and possibly acute. This is as the federal lawmaker representing Katagum LGA, Honorable Ibrahim Baba [a kwankwasiyya – ardent disciple of Senator Kwankwasiya] was caught on numerous occasions by irate youths at his constituency – where he was attacked with stones, sticks and sachet water – for supposed nonperformance.

The attacks by irate youths of Hon. Ibrahim Baba’s constituency resulted in his less visits to his constituency. According to our source, Hon. Baba stopped visiting Katagum during the day time. “He visits at dusk and leave before dawn”. And when he visits, he is escorted by armed military men numbering about six. Because of his nightly runs into the community, the youths of his community tagged him the “night owl”.

His relationship with the members of the constituency dwindled from nonexistent to naked animosity. He stayed away from his constituency for safety for virtually the entire 3years in office.

With the recent announcement of the Independent National Electoral Commission [INEC] of dateline for party primaries – starting from August 15 to October 7 – the lawmaker reportedly arrived Bauchi with armed military men as escort to hold a closed session on August 12 with supposed APC delegates of the constituency. The lawmaker chose not to hold the session at his constituency for safety reason. The session was held to supposedly share sallah gifts to his constituency. But the members were brought by the Katagum APC Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Chinade from Katagum to Bauchi where the lawmaker was waiting.

See audio conversation between the APC Katagum chairman, Alhaji Aminu Umar Chinade and 247ureports.com below:

At the venue, the lawmaker began distributing monies to the members – which 247ureports.com learnt were handpicked delegates from Katagum. A participant at the session indicated N8million was shared to the delegates.

Prior to the sharing of the N8million bazaar, Hon Baba had never share anything to the people of his constituency – except the Katagum LGA, Aminu Chinade which he gave two cars.