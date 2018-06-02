DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

FAAN Dispels Assault Story Credited To Mrs Amaechi

Our attention has been drawn to a trending story to the effect that the wife of the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Mrs Judith Amaechi supervised the assault and manhandling of some airport officials on the 26th May 2018, because she was refused boarding an Air Peace flight from Port Harcourt to Abuja.

The Authority will like to state emphatically that the incident has nothing to do with the Honourable Minister’s wife; it was between some security personnel at the airport and the airline officials.

–

Yakubu Henrietta (Mrs.)

General Manager, Corporate Affairs