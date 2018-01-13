An insider at the hospital who pleaded anonymity further revealed that the hospital also suffers from insufficient supply of drugs in its pharmacy, that patients or their relatives have to go elsewhere to get prescribed drugs.

Inadequate medical personnel and lack of standby generator for power supply is also an issue that needs to be addressed.

Efforts to speak to relevant authorities concerned such as the Executive Secretary Kano State Hospital management board (ES) for comments on the issue proved abortive.

Efforts to get the state commissioner of Health’s reaction over the same issue why the state government has neglected the hospital was not successful as several calls were placed across without answer.