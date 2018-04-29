DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Explosion Rocks Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leader’s Home, IPOB Denies Involvement

The country home of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia John Nwodo at Ukehe in Enugu State has been bombed. This is according to news reports published by Daily Sun.

Information available to 247ureports.com indicate the attack may have not come as a surprise to the apex Igbo organization. The national legal adivers had released a statement yesterday [Friday] alerting the immediate Igbo community of the plot to launch attacks against the south east region and personalities under the guise of aggrieved IPOB members.

The explosion which is reported to have destroyed portions of the house was said to have come from an improvised explosive device. The explosion came on the late morning hours of Saturday. The leader of Ohaneze is said to be unhurt and safe. No injuries were recorded.

The Ohaneze leader and the IPOB have been engaged in heated exchanges where the IPOB leaders condenmed the Ohaneze leader for encouraging the killings of Igbo youths under the giuse of combating terrorism. The IPOB had also accused the Ohaneze leader of guiding the Presidency into declaring the IPOB a terrorist group.

The spokesperson for the IPOB in talking to 247ureports.com denied that their group was involved in the bombing. “We remain a peaceful nonviolent group”. The spokesperson hinted that the northern dominated security aparatus should explain what happened.

