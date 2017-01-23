A development expert, Mr Amuche Brian-Okoro has stressed the need for more legislation to encourage the involvement of youths in agriculture.





Speaking at a youths interactive forum in his home in Umuokoroezike Umunam Atta community in Njaba council area of Imo State, Okoro spoke when the members of Umuokoroezike Youths Association in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo paid him a New Year visit at his Umunam-Atta country home.

Okoro, an Abuja-based entrepreneur noted that with adequate legislation, governments at every level would be more serious in establishing institutions that will make agriculture to blossom.

“All that we are experiencing in agricultural sector today is more talk and less action, and for Nigeria to witness a revolution in agriculture there must be adequate government role backed by legislation’’, he said.

He said with enormous youth potential, Nigerians should not be living in poverty and the economy being in recession for these long.

Okoro who decried the high rate of poverty amongst youths especially graduates, added that with huge graduate’s population the country could witness a turnaround in her economy.

He called on states in the South-East to do more to promote agricultural activities.

“This problem in agriculture is more pronounced in Imo and other South-Eastern states unlike the states in the north.

“And unless government step up actions backed by legislation, achieving food security and desired progress in the sector would be difficult without youths involvement’’, he noted.

Okoro decried that near-comatose state of Avutu Poultry, one of the largest poultry farms established by first civilian Governor of Imo State, late Sam Mbakwe-led administration of the old Imo state.

He regretted the relegation of agriculture by successive administrations even when the economic history of Nigeria had it that the sector sustained Nigeria before the discovery of crude oil.