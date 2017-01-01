Expert Advises Igbo Youths To Grow Entrepreneurial Skills To Beat Recession Challenges

January 1, 2017
A project management consultant and youth development expert, Mr. Amuche Brian Okoro, has advised Igbo youths to develop entrepreneurial skills to earn more resources to escape the negative effects of the prevailing economic recession.
Speaking with journalists in his country home in Umuokoroezike Umunam Atta community in Njaba council area of Imo State, the Abuja-based entrepreneur charged youths of Igbo origin to live above the present level of hardship in the country by exploring positive ways to earn a living and shun violent behaviours.
According to him, though the current economic situation in the country was biting harder on many Nigerians especially the youths, the recession should be a lesson for every Nigerian particularly youths to be self-reliant and learn to lean on God and not on government.
His words: “Several times our youths have been told to think out of the box and seek for ways to survive hardship. But I think now is the best time for Nigerian youths to be useful to themselves because, as we have seen already, available money in the country is no longer enough for the government to work not to talk about giving out free. So, this period of economic hardship is an opportunity for youths to take advantage of a lot of potentials and make good use of it.
“Most of our youths are roaming the streets unemployed with their certificates; we must understand that everyone cannot be employed by government. The Asian tigers grew out of small scale industries, if we have small scale industries amongst our youths with great ideas that can be supported by government and corporate bodies, Nigeria would be a better place,” he said.
