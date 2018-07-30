DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

EXCLUSIVE: Kano Deputy Governor Petitions Police, SSS, Raises Alarm Over Impeachment Plan, Threat To Life

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Kano State deputy governor, Hafiz Abubakar, has petitioned the police and State Security Service, SSS, over threat to his life and plans to impeach him, DAILY NIGERIAN learnt Monday.

Mr Abubakar, a loyalist of former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, for siding with Mr Kwankwaso in the political impasse in the state.

In a petition addressed to Kano State police commissioner and copied to the Assistant Inspector General in charge of Zone I and the state director of the SSS, the deputy governor sought deployment of security personnel around him.

In the petition, exclusively obtained by DAILY NIGERIAN, the deputy governor said the state government has released funds to mobilise youths from the 44 local government areas of the state to protest against his stay in office without either resigning or facing impeachment.

“My attention has been drawn to orchestrated plots to frame me up on non-existing allegations to pave way for my impeachment from office by the State House of Assembly,” the letter read.

“Secondly, the state government was also alleged to have made funds available to the 44 Local Government Councils to raise groups and organize a protest in the State Capital to call for either my resignation or impeachment from office.

“The concern here is that the protest, no matter how peaceful it was intended to be, could be hijacked by miscreants and turn it into violent one, thereby posing security threat not only to my person but to the state at large.

“Another worry is the fact that, I am residing in my private residence not the official residence that is located in the secure environment within the Government House, as Government is yet to provide me with the Statutory Official Residence. I travel no less than 40km to and from my residence to the office on daily basis.

“In view of the foregoing realities, I am calling on the State Police Command to strengthen security around me and particularly at my residence in order to forestall any unpleasant security breach.”

Reaction

The Kano State government, through the Special Adviser on Media to the state governor, Salihu Yakasai, dismissed the alleged planned protests, saying the governor is a good democrat who plays the game of politics according to the rules.

He added that the government is not even aware of issue, and Mr Ganduje does not have the habit of bringing down his political opponents.

The Intrigues

It was reliably gathered that the impeached Speaker of the Kano House of Assembly, Abdullahi Ata, planned to serve impeachment notice to Mr Abubakar today but was impeached before arriving at the chamber.

DAILY NIGERIAN learnt that six legislators loyal to Mr Kwankwaso and a few other closet supporters of the senator in the House struck a deal for protection of their interest and that of the deputy governor in the event of defection to PDP.

Mr Abubakar may likely vie for the PDP governorship ticket as he would be, upon defection, the most ranking member in the Kwankwasiyya movement after Mr Kwankwaso.

–

Source: Daily Nigeria