President Muhammadu Buhari held secret talks with Ali Modu Sheriff, to ensure an easy path is created for Ibrahim Mustafa Magu to emerge as Governor of Borno State, DENISAURUS News can reveal.

Senator Sheriff, recently joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC after losing out on becoming the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He has settled his quarrel with Governor Kashim Shettima.

President Buhari, 75, who promised to kill corruption when campaigning in 2015, realises that the former Senator for Borno Central remains an influential person in the North-eastern state.

The 75-year-old President, who also meet with Tukur Yusuf Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, who is also from Borno State, asked Senator Sheriff to work on behalf of Mr Magu.

Nigeria’s elderly Commander-in-Chief recently declared plans to seek a second term in office. He wants to secure a Governorship position for Mr Magu in Borno, so that once the anti-graft boss leaves his current position as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, he would have immunity.

EFCC sources say that Mr Magu, an indigene of Borno state, who was recently spotted wearing a lapel of the re-election bid of President Buhari, wants protection from arrest following a series of expose that would lead to his conviction.

Mr Magu, a “corrupt” officer indicted by the Department of State Security Services, DSS, is worried that he would be picked up the day he leaves office.

The 53-year-old, described as a perennial offender had hoped to become the fourth substantive chairman of the EFCC.

However, the indicting report written by the Director General of the Secret Police and a poor performance at screening gave the Senate a reason to reject his nomination.

The fight against corruption has been a disaster as no one Politically Exposed Persons, PEP, has been convicted and many influential figures around the President have been fingered for corruption.

Mr Magu remains in office thanks to the support he gets from the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who this paper learned wants to attack opposition members with information derived from the Commission.

