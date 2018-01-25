DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ex SGF, Babachir Lawal Kept At Luxurious Apartment In Wuse 2

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the arrest and detention of the former SGF [Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal by the operatives of the EFCC [Economic and Financial Crimes Commission] on Wednesday January 24, 2018 may have been a political gimmick designed to deceive the Nigerian populace into believing the EFCC as an impartial anti-graft body.

This is as credible information revealed that the former SGF was detained at a special luxurious apartment located within the vicinity of the EFCC Headquarters in Wuse 2, Abuja. The apartment where the former SGF was supposedly detained is equipped with all amenities obtainable at most billion Naira homes in Maitama, Abuja. “He had access to plasma television equipped with DSTV, Air Conditioning, Telephone services, his driver, his mobile phones, access to the internet and access to all his associates”.

This is unlike all other EFCC suspects who are stripped of all communication gadgets, the former SGF was provided with a luxurious sleeping bed and unfettered movement around the complex. “He was not acting as someone in detention”

The source who spoke to 247ureports.com recalled that the EFCC had no intention on investigating or prosecuting the former SGF. The presidential committee headed by the vice president, Osinbajo had concluded the necessary investigation required to indict the former SGF for his involvement in the N223million grass cutting contract. The investigation resulted in the ultimate sack of the former SGF. The President, in his sack of the former SGF, transferred the case file to the EFCC. “But the EFCC stayed mute”.

Our source pointed to the 13-page letter by a former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, as being the major reason behind the sudden action by the EFCC. The former SGF agent was arrested a day after the letter was made public. The letter had complained of nepotism and weak stance against corruption – particularly when it affects the president’s associates. According to the letter, “nepotic deployment bordering on clannishness and inability to bring discipline to bear on errant members”.