Ex Lagos Police Boss Tsav Carpets Obasanjo Over Letter To Buhari

As reactions continue to trail former President Obasanjo’s letter to President Muhammad Buhari, a former Commissioner of Police, in Lagos State, Abubakar Tsav has stated that President Obasanjo lacks the competence to forecast President Buhari’s 2019 reelection.

Former President Obasanjo had on Tuesday, written a lengthy letter on the state of the nation to Buhari, highlighting the low point of his administration and advising him not to re-contest the 2019 election.

Speaking to 247ureports.com in Makurdi on phone, Alhaji Tsav (CP rtd.) expressed surprise at the content of Obasanjo’s letter saying that the former President lacks the moral rectitude to condemn President Buhari.

Tsav said “The fact that Chief Obasanjo has obtained a PhD in Theology does not make him a god. He can not forecast and is not competent to forecast President Buhari’s 2019 election results”.

“Chief Obasanjo is, with due respect, inconsistent. Not long ago, he commended Muhammadu Buhari as a good and disciplined officer. If today he finds Buhari to be a different person, it’s natural because there is no consistency in human behavior.

“By the way, who has made Obasanjo umpire over the performance of Nigerian Presidents? Was he himself perfect when he ruled Nigeria for eight years as a civilian President?

Did he not make mistakes? Did he prosecute any politician for corruption apart from Tafa Balogun and Lucky Igbinedion? Why has Obasanjo assumed the role of Godfather to Presidential aspirants?”, he queried.

Tsav who is a Federal Commissioner with Public Complaint Commission in charge of Benue State also condemned the former presidents’ letter where he (Obasanjo) faulted Buhari for not taking action on the Benue killings.

Tsav said President Buhari condemned the killings in Benue State and even sent his Minister of Interior and the IGP to Benue State to assess the situation and take over investigation.

Obasanjo in his letter had also said “… And it is a sad symptom of insensitivity and callousness that some Governors, a day after 73 victims were being buried in a mass grave in Benue State without condolence, were jubilantly endorsing President Buhari for a second term! The timing was most unfortunate”.

Again Tsav fire back saying “Why did Obasanjo not comment on the Mambilla and Numan killings?