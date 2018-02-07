DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ex-CSP Slams N200m Suit Against IG Over Alleged Forceful Eviction

A retired Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Samson Enemona Isaac, has slammed a N200m suit against the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over his forceful eviction from the Superior Police Officers Quarters, Maitama, Abuja.

The plantiff also joined Commissioner of Police Adegboyega Oyekunle, DSP Amaka Amanike and one Inspector Akeredolu as defendants in the suit.

In a statement of fact dated 16th November, 2016, and deposed to before the the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Abuja, Isaac alleged that on 16th September, 2016, a team of Policemen numbering eight forcefully broke into his official residence at Block B, Flat 5 SPO’s Quarters, Maitaima, Abuja, and destroyed his property in the bid to evict him from the apartment.

The Plantiff in a suit no: NIC/ ABJ/414/ 2016, and filled by his Counsel, Joshua Ilemona Akor, before Justice Simisola Olayinka Adeniyi, is asking the court for a declaration that the action of the the 3rd and 4th defendants acting on the directive of the 2nd defendant to trespass, destroy and remove his property from his official quarters barely four months after his retirement as

unlawful, illegal, null, void and of no effect.

The Plaintiff also asked for N200million damage cost against the defendants for the pains and injuries cause to him by their actions.

Apart from the above reliefs, the plaintiff also asked for the order of the court directing the defendants to forthwith pay him the sum of 5million being the special damages for his personal belongings, that of his wife and children.

The plaintiff also asked the court to award him the sum of N5million being the cost of the litigation against the defendants, and an order of injunction restraining the defendants and their agents from trespassing on his official quarters pending the determination of the matter.

He further sought for an order of the court directing the 1st defendant (the IG) to pay him his contribution to the National Housing Fund (NHF) having retired from the Police after 35 years of active service in the Nigeria Police Force; and a 10 percent montly interest until the final judgment sum is finally liquitated.

Meanwhile, the continue hearing of the case would hold on March 14 before Justice Simisola Olayinka Adeniyi.