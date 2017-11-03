Evans Wants Court To Release Him On Bail

Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has filed an application seeking to be released on bail and for his case to be given an accelerated hearing.

But the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms. Titilayo Shitta-Bay, described the bail application, a ploy to frustrate the trial.

She said Evans’ seeking accelerated hearing filed alongside an application seeking to quash the charges as conflicting, confusing and an abuse of court processes.

Source: News Telegraph