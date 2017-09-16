EU Condemn And Caution Nigerian Military, Rejects The Declaration of IPOB As A Terrorist Organization

Following the brutal and inhuman video of the Nigerian army against the invasion, terrorism, and killings of IPOB members, which has been going viral over the internet. The president of the EU commission Mr Jean-Claude Junker has openly made a serious touching statement as well as warning the Nigerian security personnel against their ill hearted and unprofessionalism in handling democratic issues and the rights of the people… Junker directed a serious caution towards the Nigerian Military chiefs stating that they must employ every democratic tenet in handling issues that concerns disgruntle and agitations.

“It is the people’s right to agitate and make a request from their government, self-determination is a right enshrined in the United Nation Charta. The people of BIAFRA have every right to request for a referendum, they have been in this struggle for a while now they have never killed or shot a bullet instead they are the victims of attacks and murder. The entire EU hereby condemn the brutal attack on IPOB members and leadership under the pretentious disguise of a military exercise (Operation Python Dance) Nigerian military is warned to adopt democratic tenets in handling citizens. The EU will not sit and watch things go undemocratic in the largest economy of the West African region.

Furthermore, Mr Junker has promised to raise the issues concerning the people’s request for a REFERENDUM among the caucus of the EU. He further stated that the Biafra request for A referendum is no different from that of the Catalonians and the Britain. Nigeria government must rise above insubordination and handle issues with every tenet of maturity and democracy.

Source: ViewAfrica