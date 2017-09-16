EU Condemn And Caution Nigerian Military, Rejects The Declaration of IPOB As A Terrorist Organization
Following the brutal and inhuman video of the Nigerian army against the invasion, terrorism, and killings of IPOB members, which has been going viral over the internet. The president of the EU commission Mr Jean-Claude Junker has openly made a serious touching statement as well as warning the Nigerian security personnel against their ill hearted and unprofessionalism in handling democratic issues and the rights of the people… Junker directed a serious caution towards the Nigerian Military chiefs stating that they must employ every democratic tenet in handling issues that concerns disgruntle and agitations.
“It is the people’s right to agitate and make a request from their government, self-determination is a right enshrined in the United Nation Charta. The people of BIAFRA have every right to request for a referendum, they have been in this struggle for a while now they have never killed or shot a bullet instead they are the victims of attacks and murder. The entire EU hereby condemn the brutal attack on IPOB members and leadership under the pretentious disguise of a military exercise (Operation Python Dance) Nigerian military is warned to adopt democratic tenets in handling citizens. The EU will not sit and watch things go undemocratic in the largest economy of the West African region.
Furthermore, Mr Junker has promised to raise the issues concerning the people’s request for a REFERENDUM among the caucus of the EU. He further stated that the Biafra request for A referendum is no different from that of the Catalonians and the Britain. Nigeria government must rise above insubordination and handle issues with every tenet of maturity and democracy.
Source: ViewAfrica
Please after a closer look at events going on in Nigeria, I strongly suggest that the military, retired or serving should be banned from serving in any democratic or elective process in nigeria.My reasons are derived from the fact that once such people are elected under civilian administration they still act as if they are still in military uniform.Obasanjo, a one time military head of state neglected the rule of law and massacred the people of Udi as a civilian president yet nothing was done to him.Now it is the turn of Buhari he is using the military to massacre the igbos and yet he is still talking tough.But in the cases of President Yaradua and Jonathan they always used democratic process to handle social unrest during their tenue.Please I strongly recommand that those that have served as military officers,retired or serving should no longer serve or be voted under civilian adminitration if not they will kill all the people they are elected to protect.
MY CANDID OPINION IS TO RESTRUCTURE THE WHOLE SYSTEM IN NIGERIA,IF REALLY WE ARE HONEST TO OURSELVES THAT RESTRUTURING IS THE ANSWER.FOR INSTANCE THE ISSUE OF RESTRUCTURING CAME UP AT THE HOUSE OF REPS AND IT WAS READ ONES AND THE APC LED GOVERNMENT DROPPED IT.WHILE ON THE OTHER HAND THE ISSUE OF THE DIVISIVE GRAZING BILL SPONSORED BY THE FULANI HEADS MEN HAS BEEN READ THE FIRST AND THE SECOND TIMES NOW WAITING TO BE APPROVED TO THE DETRIMENT OF THE SOUTHERNERS.THIS GOVERNMENT IS NOT SINCERE AND WILL NEVER BE BECAUSE I AM SEEING THE HAND OF JACOB AND THE VOICE OF ESAU IN THE WHOLE THING.BE WARNED IF EVENTUALLY THE NORTH ACCEPTS RESTRUCTURING IT WILL BE ONLY FOR THE PURPOSE OF USING IT TO DIVERT ATTENTION AND TO SOFT PEDAL THE VOICES CRYING FOR RESTRUCTURING AND AFTER THEY WILL THROW IT INTO DUSTBIN.NOTHING GOOD WILL COME OUT OF THIS GOVERNMENT.
This time is not 1966.the world are watching and seening everything the igbos are going true,united we stand. one day we bein free from that zoom.
Thanks to the EUROPEAN commission for coming to rescue this tribe from being exterminated or held in bondage in their own country and the technology that exposed the atrocities that was hidden in the sixties which instilled fear and reluctance of the people to complain or rise above their sufferings. May they be vindicated this time for they have been silenced for too long. I also wish the commission to monitor the automatum given to the Igbos and it’s fake suspension.
Since I was burn. Umuahia with little population of about 7million people has never witnessed any riot that claimed a life. Even students demonstrations has been peaceful. Umuahia the capital city of Abia state in Nigeria can be described as the most peaceful town in Nigeria. How come that Nigeria Army is turning it to slaughter house. God deliver us from evil hands of Hausa-Fulani led government.
It pains to think or imagine I come from Nigeria. Some people may misunderstand that statement. A Country where citizens are not allowed to make a choice of a leader after their heart,is that a country to be bold enough call yours any where you are in the world? Electing a president who can not address issues of the nation without looking at the type-written paper work, because they are pursuing an agenda and is the best agent for such job. He is heartless, demonic, evil and can destroy without any feelings. I have never seen his kind before now. This is a fight he began since 1966, fighting and killing mercilessly a particular tribe with the intention to eradicate them from the face of the Earth. Unthinkable.
If today the EU and people of good conscience will stand up to defend the defenceless, it’s rather not too late! Biafrans are lovely and hard working people, they’re everywhere in the world and makes good neighbor! Long Live Biafra! Long Live EU !!
—There was Ife/Modakeke war,no operation Monkey dance
—Hausa/Yoruba war in Ile-ife,no operation Anaconda dance
—A cult group called Badoo emerged from nowhere and killed over a hundred souls in Ikorodu-Lagos,no operation fowl dance
—Fulani herdsmen invaded Taraba and souls were lost in hundreds,no operation elephant dance
—Villages were nearly wiped out in areas occupied by TIVs in Benue state which propmted Gov Otorm to say”my people have been pushed to the wall to the extent that i may not be able to convince them not to defend themselves,yet no operation tortoise dance
—Over 400 people were gruesomely murdered in Agatu Local Govt area of Benue State by Fulani herdsmen,no operation fox dance
—In Southern Kaduna,uncountable number of innocent men,women and children were slaughtered in blood-daylight.But we never heared of this new dance by the noble Nigeria Army rather apostle Johnson Suleman who spoke up was summoned to explain what he knew about the Kaduna killings
—In Plateau state,it was a killing spray,kill anyone at sight.There was no proliferation of arms neither was anyone nor groups prosecuted,yet no operation dragon dance
—The Abuja/Kaduna road has turned a kidnapping den,former ministers,former Senators etc have been kidnapped,no operation fish-them out dance
—In Nasarawa State,over 50 police men were mysteriously slaughtered by the Ombatse people,but there was no known operation turkey dance
—The creeks of Niger/Delta is a no-go area today;the boys have taken arms against the government,killing soldiers,police,bursting oil pipes at will and sending giant oil companies packing as well as crippling Nigerian economy;yet no operation Mammy Iwater dance
—No one passes through Lokoja/Okene roads anymore,its either you are kidnapped or you are robbed;no one remembers operation tolotolo dance
—How do i count them? how do i count all the evils that happened under your very own nose? how do i explain it that of all the vices you claimed you watched from your sick bed in London,the only one that deserves crushing is the ones you described as ‘miscreants’ in the south east?
—Its only in the South East the military experiments operation python dance part 1 & 11.Hahahahaha!!!!
—Today you are in power, tomorrow you may be no more.Those you crush today you may not have the power to crush tomorrow.But i will still advice you;since i was born,i have never ever seen fire quenching fire.You are creating problems for this nation which you may not be available solve when the time comes.We have known you and have decided whom you are from your body language and utterances.Abia is one state you should know does not fear violence.
—Continue your python dance in such a peaceful area but also remember that pythons are not venomous but some tiny snakes are.The python may crush the tiny snakes but may not be free from venomous bites. Those in support of buhari, judge yourselves.
My bro. I don’t know how to begin to express my gratitude for this your write-up, you ‘ve said it all, nothing else left to add, God bless you.Amen
One problem with us is that once someone say his opinion some illiterates will start insulting the person, what Douglas said is pure Igbo is the people who calls for all this take it or leave it
I don’t know the opinion you talked about but I want to react to what you said. First, can you explain “pure igbo” and how they call for all this. I that no matter where one comes from in a country the way those people are treated is unthinkable and it’s only a tree you will stand before and threaten to cut down and it will remain till it’s cut down. So you’re free to air your opinion but make it reasonable and logical
#iam born N raised frm the North so i truly believe that #biafra is my last hope B4 #Hevean seen is beliveth if yhu dowt me goto the North i mean maiduguri -Borno state address -Baga_Road #Area -jajeri ward behind timber shed . Better you just accept it and support #Ipob truth is Life and light.
the python is death on arrival in jesus name amen eu match your comment with action
It is unjust and uncalled for how Nigeria Government has handled this issue. Buhari should employ common reasoning in handling civil issues and for a people who have not posed a threat to anyone but expressing their human right of self determination. The world and Nig. govnmt should seriously look into various agitations and grivances of people in Nigeria otherwise someday there will be a total collapse of order in the country which will not benefit anyone
Maeto in response to you, whatever a man sow, that he shall reap.
This is a natural law in creation and it takes effect for every human being whether they believe it or not.
If you sow goodness you will reap it in abundance but if on the other hand you sow strife, victimisation and hatred you shall reap the same in quantum. Enough said.
God will treat Buhari and his family the same way he is treating the igbos that is my prayer for him I thank God i did not insult him I just prayed for him and his family
I am an Igbo man and must say this. You may not like it but it’s my view.
Well,I don’t think that this news from Junker is authentic,I believe it’s fake but nevertheless, though I hate what the armies are doing to our ppl, their maltreatment is inhuman but we Igbos are the ones calling for it. When we report those videos, let’s also report how it all started. How many security agents we have killed, how many police stations and facilities that have been burnt down, how many innocent Hausas we’ve killed for what doesn’t concern them, how many times we’ve disturbed the peace of the nation and how many hate instigating speeches your stupid leader Nnamdi Kanu has said. Also tell EU and the world that Nnamdi Kanu declared that he’s going to Abuja to bring home the head of the president let us see if the EU will clapp for you. Tell and translate to Trump all what Kanu has been saying, let us see how he’ll clap for him.
In as much as the military are misbehaving, our misbehaviour is calling for their presence. Buhari has tolerated Nnamdi Kanu soo much. I bet you all igbos that Nnamdi Kanu shouldn’t have been alive or free till now if any of you should be the president.
Thank you and remain blessed.
You can now insult me.
You stupid housa man claimed that you are an Igbo man God will punish you and you will be killed just the way those igbos are been killed in JESUS name the igbos has the right to agitate stupid Douglas is not an igbo name
I wish you are actually an Igbo man (because I feel like you are not). Point of correction, no IPOB person has ever done anything violent. I am sure that if you see your father murdered in the dead of the night it will never go dead well with you. Nigerian army made the Abia governor declared curfew but the army used the opportunity to go house to house around 2.00am killing people which made people run into the bush. Dead bodies littered the streets and angry mob attacked the Police station. It was still IPOB leader that quailed the tension.
Are you sure???
You have already insulted yourself I don’t need to. It also shows you have no respect for life.
Buhari is a butcher his mission is islamic jihad against christians in nigeria thats why hes carrying out genocide against igbos who are predominantly christians
The killing of Brafran’s most stop. The international organizations please come to the aid of the Igbo people against everything form of killings. #Igbosmostbefreee#
May God Almighty bless you sir Mr. Juncker for speaking against man’s inhumanity to man. Thus killings h Ave been ongoing for years but the Nigerian got always lie to the world by denying such. Thank God for smart phones because people can now record and post issues on line as it happens. Buhari is a murderer and he uses his army to carry his atrocities.
Please my people it is imperative that we bombard USA president and his VP with emails, twitter messages, phone calls, before the purpoted meeting with Buhari next week. We need to show Trump visual compilations of the recent and past atrocities against our Biafran people. We need to remind Trump & his VP of their promises (during the campaign) – to help persecured christians around the world. We must do this right away and in a sustained manner, while Trump remains USA president.
Thank you,
Ijeoma.
SIR THERE IS NO ANY DANCING PYTHON IN ANY PART OF THE SUOTH EASTHERN KNOWN AS BIAFRAN LAND, SIR BUT MANY PYTHON ARE DANCING IN ALMOST EVRY PART OF THE NORTHERN STATES,BUT BUHARI DID NOT SEND OPERATIONAL ARMIES TO GO AND SHOOT THEM
SIR THIS ISLAMIC MAN NAVER SAYS HIS FEELING ABOUT BIAFRAN
BIAFRA IS A PEACEFUL NATION AND WILL REMAIN A PEACEFUL ONE
THANKS FOR GIVEN ME ATTENTIOATENTION
This is genocide against d igbos in Eastern Nigeria president Buhari just came to office to destroy d igbos n that’s what he is doing now n not democracy.
Is this news genuine? Sounds like fake news o!
going by what is apparent actions,no sensible figure wil dispute d fact dat action taking is unquestionable.a parochial video analysis could not suffice 2 reach conclusion.in what ways av dey disagreed with the facts tabled by the army and suported fro above thru silence…i could advice dat d conclusion b reverse andother means be channelled…
The genocide against the Igbo tribe has started again as it did in 1966-1970. The world kept quiet then. It is heartwarming that this time around the world, through the EU, is awake, watching and speaking. Salvation will surely come for the endangered Igbo tribe in Nigeria. Thank you Mr. Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, for raising your voice against emerging and re-emerging evil against humanity.
Achunam.
I am so impressed by the EU comment. I’ve been asking does the International communities desired Igbos to perish. The hatred/wickedness of Buhari to the Igbos is obvious.