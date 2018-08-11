Enugu West Senatorial District Holds Prayers For Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi
By Chinedu Aroh
The Awgu local government area secretariat’s pavilion in Enugu state
was filled to the brim Friday when over 5, 000 Christians from the
Enugu west senatorial district and beyond congregated to pray for
peace in Nigerian.
Preaching at the sermon, the archbishop of the Throne of God Mission,
Dr AA Nwodika, urged Christians not to shy away from politics, but
rather exhibit the teachings of Jesus Christ when they occupy
political positions.
According to him, “It is not a matter of religion but doing the will
of God. We are the light of the world, so we should lighten it.
Christians who find themselves in governance should know that they
have a divine mandate. Man should evolve for the will of God to
manifest.”
The event featured prayers for the principal officers of the National
Assembly, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, members of the Enugu
State House of Assembly, and for peace in Nigeria.
Members of the clergy that preached at the event include Ven Innocent
Aka, Bisho Kingsley Agu, Pastor Simon Faith, Apostle Dr Joseph
Ajujungwa, Bishop Dr Gideon and Pastor Obinna Abba.
The chief whip of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Matthias
Ekweremadu, urged Nigerians to pray for peace in the country and avoid
witch-hunting.
Pastor John Tochukwu Ogbodo, who coordinated the event, called for
prayers against incessant killings of Christians and the innocent in
the country. According to him, for farming activities to thrive in
Nigeria’s post-oil era, there must be peace for farmers to operate
without hindrances.
The high point of the event was the presentation of the Holy Bible to
Professor Ike Ekweremadu and members of the National Assembly for
God’s guidance. Prof Ekweremadu was represented by the chief whip of
the Enugu State House of Assembly.