Enugu West Senatorial District Holds Prayers For Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi

By Chinedu Aroh

The Awgu local government area secretariat’s pavilion in Enugu state

was filled to the brim Friday when over 5, 000 Christians from the

Enugu west senatorial district and beyond congregated to pray for

peace in Nigerian.

Preaching at the sermon, the archbishop of the Throne of God Mission,

Dr AA Nwodika, urged Christians not to shy away from politics, but

rather exhibit the teachings of Jesus Christ when they occupy

political positions.

According to him, “It is not a matter of religion but doing the will

of God. We are the light of the world, so we should lighten it.

Christians who find themselves in governance should know that they

have a divine mandate. Man should evolve for the will of God to

manifest.”

The event featured prayers for the principal officers of the National

Assembly, Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, members of the Enugu

State House of Assembly, and for peace in Nigeria.

Members of the clergy that preached at the event include Ven Innocent

Aka, Bisho Kingsley Agu, Pastor Simon Faith, Apostle Dr Joseph

Ajujungwa, Bishop Dr Gideon and Pastor Obinna Abba.

The chief whip of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Matthias

Ekweremadu, urged Nigerians to pray for peace in the country and avoid

witch-hunting.

Pastor John Tochukwu Ogbodo, who coordinated the event, called for

prayers against incessant killings of Christians and the innocent in

the country. According to him, for farming activities to thrive in

Nigeria’s post-oil era, there must be peace for farmers to operate

without hindrances.

The high point of the event was the presentation of the Holy Bible to

Professor Ike Ekweremadu and members of the National Assembly for

God’s guidance. Prof Ekweremadu was represented by the chief whip of

the Enugu State House of Assembly.