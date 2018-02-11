DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Enugu Rangers Make Donations To Motherless Babies’ Homes

Management officials, coaches and players of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu have made donations of food stuffs and toiletries to two motherless babies’ homes within the Enugu metropolis.

Rangers FC’s Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, in a statement on Sunday in Enugu listed the homes as Guardian Angels Motherless Babies Home at Emene and Enugu Cheshire Home at Uwani.

He said the donations by the former Nigerian Professional Football League champions were made at about 6 p.m. on Saturday after the team’s evening training session.

Okolie said: “It is with great joy that we, as a team, make these little donations for the upkeep of the homes.

“We feel obliged to make this with the consent of the club’s General Manager, Davidson Owumi, who is unavoidably absent.

“We hope to make this (visit) more regular.’’

The Rangers spokesman said Sister Martins-Agnes Ibewuike, matron of Guardian Angels Motherless Babies Home, spoke words of appreciation after receiving the gifts.

He added: “We (the children and the Home in its entirety) pray the good Lord to continue to prosper you in your chosen endeavour.’’

Okolie also revealed that the matron of Enugu Cheshire Home, Beatrice Onaga, welcomed the team with joy and thanked the team for the gifts.

Onaga said: “Our prayer is for better performance from you people when you take on other opponents.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Rangers hosted El-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri on Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu in an NPFL Match Day 8 fixture.

They have played seven matches before Sunday, and currently have 10 points to be placed 9th on the 2017/2018 NPFL table.