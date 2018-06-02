DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

England Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Looking To Fine Tune 2018 World Cup Preparation With Wembley Friendly

After the weary journey from Uyo to Port Harcourt, to Abuja and then England, the Super Eaglescouldn’t wait to get to the London where they have settled in at the Hilton London Wembley ahead of the friendly game against England on Saturday, June 2.

The friendly game against England will not be their first match ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but the 1-1 draw against Congo DR is considered to be a farewell match to Nigerians ahead of the summer tournament in Russia rather than a preparatory game.

The game against London presents a chance for Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to test his team against a very viable opposition in England. One which also bears a close resemblance to a 2018 World Cup Group D opponent Iceland.

There is also a feeling that Rohr’s starting XI against England will be the same when Nigeria file out for their 2018 World Cup opener for against Croatia on Saturday, June 16.

Rohr now has his full side with him, apart from Moses Simon who has been ruled out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia because of an injury.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is still a doubt after training alone since joining the Super Eagles camp more than a week ago.

Fresh from winning the FA Cup with Chelsea, Victor Moses has joined up with his teammates in London and is likely to start against England.

Audition for players

Super Eagles boss Rohr will also be looking to experiment with the players that are yet to convince him.

“I know 20 of the 23 players I want to choose for the World Cup already, I’m just waiting to make the decisions on the remaining three,” Rohr told a press conference before the game against DR Congo.

While probably trying out his starting XI against England, Rohr will also be looking to give out auditioning opportunities to the few players he is not convinced about.

He has to drop one fullback from the pool of Tyronne Ebuehi, Ola Aina, Shehu Abdullahi, Elderson Echiejile and Bryan Idowu.

While one from the trio of Mikel Agu, John Ogu and Joel Obi must be dropped before the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Physical challenge

For England, Nigeria present the physical challenge they expect from 2018 World Cup Group G opponents Panama.

”I think we got a great physical team but I know for the fact that the Nigerian team will be as physical as us and technical as us but it’s going to be a game of the day,” England star Raheem Sterling told Extratimesoccerlive ahead of the game.

‘‘It is a friendly but I don’t think it would be a friendly game because both teams are really going to get prepared and be ready.”