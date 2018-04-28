DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ending The Blame – Game, Fixing The Problem – By Abideen Muhammed Ayomide

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The perfect paradigm for the above heading can be clearly seen in my

dear country – Nigeria, as virtually everyone refuses to believe we

have all, in one way or the other, contributed to the present

misfortune of Nigeria. The cliche on the lips of an average citizen

is: ‘This Is not the Change we voted for’. Some even said: Buhari and

APC deceived us… ‘ But could there be a change without pain? Tough

time never lasts but tough people do, so they say. Nigerians simply

forget this fact and prefer to relish the acronym – Giant of Africa –

preferring to enjoy the privilege without responsibility.

Giants are known to be tough, and in tough time, tough people soar and

rise above the tidal waves of excuses. Real men, don’t blame others

for their misfortune. They don’t even give excuses when calamities

befall them. They are drivers of their life. Tough people accept their

failures without trading blames…. fixing the problem is of paramount

to them. Faithful and strong Nigerians are indeed needed in real tough

time. Yes, we are witnessing “economic recession” and everybody is

pointing accusing finger at one another.

This is the time when the ruling party tends to put the blame for the

present predicament on another party (the exited party), just as the

Peoples Democratic Party blames the All Progressives Congress for all

the woes that have befallen the nation since its defeat, refusing to

take responsibility for any of its past deeds, actions and inactions –

good or bad.

Citizens, on the other hand, do not help matters. Rather than brace

up to the challenge, they take to despair and refuse to see any good

in the government efforts, no matter how well intentioned. While some

are guided by primordial sentiments in their pessimism, some people’s

cynicism are influenced by party sentiments, yet some are goaded by

selfish aggrandizement. Rather than cooperate with the government to

address the problem, we simply resort to an era of crook marketers who

needlessly inflate prices of commodities; yet we hypocritically engage

in lamentation as it holds the key to our problems.

Nobody seems to be free from this as we all have a share of the blame,

especially on corruption. Corruption should not be erroneously pinned

to diversion, misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds.

Misuses of power, time, resources, stealing, injustice and

discrimination are all within the domain of corruption. But does it

befit a giant to cry aloud in the presence of smaller creatures? No,

of course. We are expected to set the pace for others to follow but

the question is: what kind of foundation do we lay for the future?

Dr Robert Schuller said: The uprightness of tough people can come

only through “possibility thinking”, that is, positive thinking. The

power of positive thinking is practically lost in the midst of

Nigerians. It reflects in their actions and reactions. Many have

completely lost hope and do not believe in the future of the country.

And of course, do you blame them. What do you expect from a poor –

hopeless man?

Nigeria at this critical period truly needs hopeful revivers and

incurable optimists to restore the power of positive thinking in the

people.This negative attitude has led us to where we are – fixing the

blame rather than fixing the problem. We just need to wake up from our

slumber and eschew defeatist attitude. Here comes a baffling question:

Who will fix the problem for the despondent populace? Without doubt,

it is important to note that fixing the problem is everybody’s work.

Twilight and darkness cannot coexist. Let all us drop our ego and

sacrifice for our nation.

Let the East jettison religious and tribal sentiments. Let my West

abandon superiority complex, let the Middle Belt or North Central

eschew sectarian violence, let the North stop discrimination and let

the South-South abandon militancy, vandalism and economic sabotage. It

is high time we understood our individual differences and work as a

single entity – for the betterment of Nigeria as a whole. Let me

quickly paint a scenario on the futility of fixing the blame which

surely leads to nowhere in particular – vanity upon vanity.

As a student who lives in a hostel, let’s assume your room mate slept

off without locking the door and you woke up to discover that your

phone is gone and gone forever. I am very sure your next reaction

would be to blame your room mate but can the blame return the stolen

phone?

The very deficiency in our basic foundation and values makes it

difficult for others to help us. If the foundation is faulty, how

would a builder assist in erecting an enduring edifice? If the world

gathers to help Nigeria and we are not ready to help ourselves. What

miracle could they perform?

Problem well defined is half solved. We are all in this together and

we are definitely going to solve it collectively.