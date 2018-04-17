DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Elumelu Opens Digital Economy For Africa Forum

Chairman, Heirs Holdings and Founder, The Tony Elumelu Foundation, Tony O. Elumelu will join Jim Yong Kim, President, World Bank Group and Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn CEO at the opening debate of the ‘Digital Economy for Africa’ Forum in Washington, D.C organised by the World Bank Group.

The event, which will hold on April 19, 2018, at the World Bank Group Main complex, will also serve to launch the World Bank Group’s Digital Economy for Africa initiative in collaboration with the IFC as an important effort to realise Africa’s digital potential.

