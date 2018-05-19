Elections Transparency Group Carpets Buhari, Fayemi Over N25bn Budget For Ekiti Election
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Elections Transparency Group Carpets Buhari, Fayemi Over N25bn Budget For Ekiti Election
–
The Elections Transparency Group (ETG) has carpeted President
Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress governorship
candidate in Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, over the N25 budget
reportedly submitted to fund the July 14 governorship election in
Ekiti State.
The ETG, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday and signed by its
National Coordinator, Alhaji Kazeem Adekunle, which was made available
to newsmen online that such financial huge budget for a governorship
election coming from a party that claimed to be fighting corruption is
worrisome.
The group said that it opted to react to the report of Dr. Fayemi
submission of N25 billion budget for the election haven waited for 48
hours and the report was not debunked, noting that it was worried that
the Ekiti State election will be monetized.
It also chided President Buhari for insinuating that the 2014
governorship election in Ekiti State was rigged, admonishing the
President to always behave like a statesman by acting beyond party
consideration.
The ETG said President Buhari and his party must have to explain to
Nigerians what special interest they have in Ekiti that will require
spending of N25 billion on mere governorship election.
It wondered what the annual income of Ekiti State (both federal
allocation and IGR) is to warrant the investment of N25 billion in the
funding of election into the office of the State governor.
ETG asked; “If President Buhari can afford N25 billion to fund
election in Ekiti State, why not spend just half of the money on
infrastructural development of the State?”
The group called on voters in Ekiti State not to sell their votes,
advising that whoever that is funding an election with as much as N25
billion was already saying that he was seeking power to loot.