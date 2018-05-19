DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Elections Transparency Group Carpets Buhari, Fayemi Over N25bn Budget For Ekiti Election

The Elections Transparency Group (ETG) has carpeted President

Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress governorship

candidate in Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, over the N25 budget

reportedly submitted to fund the July 14 governorship election in

Ekiti State.

The ETG, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday and signed by its

National Coordinator, Alhaji Kazeem Adekunle, which was made available

to newsmen online that such financial huge budget for a governorship

election coming from a party that claimed to be fighting corruption is

worrisome.

The group said that it opted to react to the report of Dr. Fayemi

submission of N25 billion budget for the election haven waited for 48

hours and the report was not debunked, noting that it was worried that

the Ekiti State election will be monetized.

It also chided President Buhari for insinuating that the 2014

governorship election in Ekiti State was rigged, admonishing the

President to always behave like a statesman by acting beyond party

consideration.

The ETG said President Buhari and his party must have to explain to

Nigerians what special interest they have in Ekiti that will require

spending of N25 billion on mere governorship election.

It wondered what the annual income of Ekiti State (both federal

allocation and IGR) is to warrant the investment of N25 billion in the

funding of election into the office of the State governor.

ETG asked; “If President Buhari can afford N25 billion to fund

election in Ekiti State, why not spend just half of the money on

infrastructural development of the State?”

The group called on voters in Ekiti State not to sell their votes,

advising that whoever that is funding an election with as much as N25

billion was already saying that he was seeking power to loot.