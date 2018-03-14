DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Embarrassment may have become the keyword and emotion at the Kaduna State government house as the chief administrator was briefed on the status of the newly recruited teachers to replace the sacked school teachers that were abruptly discharged many months ago.

According to a latest revelation, one of the recruited teachers by the name Usman Kabiru who released a letter of offer of provisional appointment on February 23, 2018 as a classroom teacher on salary G/L 07 from the State Universal Basic Education Board [SUBEB] – could not respond to the letter in clear comprehensible English.

In Usman Kabiru’s response to the letter of employment, he wrote on his twitter handle as follows: “Alhamdulillah I have been offer a teacher in subeb as a primary teacher, may Allah bless d work amin”

Cursory investigation indicated that many of the new recruits share the same inability to communicate in the English language.