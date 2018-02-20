DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the head office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction located at No. 11B Sambo Road, Kaduna has been demolished by the Governor of Kaduna State in what appeared an overnight raid. It was demolished in the darkness of night, last night.

The factional APC had announced the suspension of the governor of Kaduna State, El Rufai a few days ago. The demolished building belong to the Senator representing Kaduna North district, Senator Hunkuyi. The Senator had challenged the Kaduna previously. He had declared publicly that he would contest for the seat of Governorship to replace Governor El Rufai.

The Senator has responded to the demolition through his twitter account. He wrote: It is on record that few months back, @ GovKaduna Mallam @ elrufai marked another property of mine in Hunkuyi town for demolition but residents of the area prevented the officials from demolishing it. Today, he came well prepared with military men to destroy my house at Sambo Road.

see pictures from the midnight demolition below:

