Ekwueme’s Death Is End Of An Era – Ohakim

From Collins Ughalaa, Owerri

Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim has described the death of foremost Igbo leader and former Vice President, Chief Alex Ekwueme, as painful loss and end of an era.

In a press release he issued on Monday, the former Governor the said

“The news of the death of former Vice President, Chief Dr Alex Ekwueme, in a London hospital came to me on Monday morning. I have been in mournful mood since the news broke to me.”

Ohakim noted that “It is true that no father wishes to stay alive to bury his children. It is also true that God had blessed Dr Ekwueme with long life and he achieved so much for himself, Ndigbo, Nigeria and Africa at large. And though there is no good time for dying, the former Vice President died at a time his wisdom was still very much needed.

“While the entire Igbo nation and Nigeria continue to grief over his death, I extend my condolence to his immediate family and pray God to give us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Though his death marks the end of an era, we should realise the huge task left for the living to continue to uphold the peace, honesty, brilliance, love and unity, being virtues he was known for.”