Ekwueme In Stable Condition – Family

The family of the former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme(GCON), has acknowledged that he was last Sunday admitted into an undisclosed private hospital for a chest infection.

They noted also that he has remained in a very stable condition.

In a statement from the family signed by the traditional ruler of the community and younger brother of the ex-vice president, Prof Laz Ekueme not that “It will be recalled that the former Vice President had a quiet celebration of his 85th birthday on the 21st of October 2017 in the company of his family members and he remained in high spirits up till his recent health challenges.

“His doctors confirm that he is stable, but he will remain under close medical attention in the mean time”, it added.

The family expressed its profound gratitude to all Nigerians that have shown concern over this development and requests their sustained support and prayers as he continues to make a full recovery.