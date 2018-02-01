DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ekwueme Complete Failure In Bribery And Corruption – Ngige

By Nedum Noble

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige on Thursday called on the people of Anambra and indeed Nigerians to emulate the outstanding virtues of late Chief Alex Ekwueme.

He described the elder statesman as a rare politician who had zero tolerance for bribery and corruption.

Speaking at the commendation service of the late octogenarian held at the square in Awka, named after him, Ngige said Ekwueme could have occupied more political offices if not for his integrity and refusal to compromise standard.

He said ninety-nine percent of politicians in Nigeria have degrees in bribery and corruption, with many of them reneging in their campaign promises as soon as they assume power.

“Ekwueme was successful in every sphere of life, politically, academically and otherwise. But when it comes to bribery and corruption, he is a complete failure. I scored him F9.

“He suffered a lot of betrayal in the hands of politicians especially from his people in the southeast because of his inability to play by their rules,” he added.

Describing the late vice president as a humble, selfless and destabilized man whose life influenced him greatly, the Minister regretted that his type is very rare in today’s politics where politicians aspire top positions without experience.

He however noted that the secretary to the government of the federation who was to represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion was unavoidably absent due to exigencies of office, but said he would be at the funeral service tomorrow (Friday).

Also speaking, a former Senate president, Senator Ken Nnamani, said late Ekwueme was one of the Nigerian politicians who ventured into the murkey waters of politics with his integrity intact.

“They said politics is a dirty game but Ekwueme proved them wrong because he had a very good soap of washing the garment of politics.

“I can’t remember him having any case to do with EFCC and ICPC as most of us have. He maintained integrity in politics,” he added.

Earlier in his homily, the Anglican Bishop of Awka diocese, Rt. Rev. Alexander Ibezim said the greatest respect that could be accorded to the late elder statesman was to emulate his ethics – humility and political pattern.

He described life is a vapour, calling on all to be careful with the way they live their lives in view of the day of reckoning.

“Only the fool don’t appreciate the mystery of life. Hold on to what will last. Everyday is an opportunity to impart positively in our generation.

“Accord time every necessity it deserves because time is very precious,” he stressed.

On his part, the Anambra state governor, Willie Obiano, said the death of the elder statesman came to him as a rude shock, having lost his mother late last year.

He however said he would take solace in the fact that he left indelible legacy including his ability to bring stability to the turbulent storm of political instability in the state.

Among the dignitaries that graced the event were the Senator Ike Nwachukwu, wife of Nigerian first executive president, Uche Azikiwe, Emeka Anyaoku, Tim Menakaya, Dame Virgy Etiaba, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Alh. Sule Lamido, ex-governor Jigawa State, Senator Ndi Obi, Dr. Alex Oti, Chukwuma Soludo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife, Chief Nnia Nwodo.