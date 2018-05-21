DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

By Nedum Noble

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu on Monday pledged to be at the fore front of the proposal by the Igbo leaders under the aegis of Ohaneze Ndigbo on restructuring of the country.

He said he was fully behind his colleagues from the southeast in adopting the position when presented at the National Assembly.

Ohaneze Ndigbo, had, during a one day Summit on the restructuring of the Nigerian Federation, called on the federal government to adopt six years rotational single tenure for the president, and governors of 36 states.

The group also demanded for the creation of one more additional state for the South-East geo-political zone, as well as scrapping of local government system and resource control for states where natural resources were exploited.

Speaking during the summit, Ekweremadu argued that the nation’s resources were enough to make Nigeria the greatest nation in the world if restructuring was adopted.

“We will network with our brothers and sisters from other parts of the country carry everybody along in the exercise and engage those not sufficiently convinced that Nigeria will be greater if restructured,” he said.

Presenting the resolutions, which he tagged, “Ekwueme Square Declaration 2018’’, the Chairman, Planning and Strategy Committee, Prof. Charles Soludo, further called on the federal government to adopt the report of 2014 National Confab.

He said the resolution already ratified by all the component arms of Ohaneze, equally demanded the redrafting of the current constitution of Nigeria which he described as the product of military adulteration.

“Ohaneze recommends that a constituent assembly for the drafting of a new constitution be constituted and thereafter a referendum be held, adding, “whatever recommendations of the group would be sent to National Assembly.

“Ohaneze demanded for the scrapping of state of origin and advocate its replacement with residential rights whereby a Nigerian has full right in any place he/she resides for ten years,” he said.

On the six years single tenure, the group noted that six vice presidents from each of the six geo-political zones should be elected, while the governorship seat would be rotated among the senatorial districts.

Also speaking, the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, said the summit was organised to enable Ndigbo articulate major challenges affecting their peace and progress as Nigerians.

Nwodo noted that the present constitution of the country was written to undo the Igbo people, noting that until significant changes were made on the current constitution the Igbo people would not get fair treatment in the country.

On his part, former Foreign Affairs Minister, Sen. Ike Nwachukwu, called on the people of Middle Belt to lend their support to the restructuring struggle by identifying with the South-East, South-South and South-West, as that would benefit them as well.

Earlier, the chairman of the summit,

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, called on Igbo people, especially the leaders to exhibit honesty in their leadership system, as that would help move the people forward.

In his welcome address, the host governor, Chief Willie Obiano, thanked the organisers for choosing his state for the summit, and added that event would afford the Igbo people opportunity know what they want as Nigerians.

Earlier in a sermon which followed the Bible reading that preceded the summit, Venerable, Prof. Ben Osisioma of the Anglican Communion called on Ndigbo to kneel on God for solution to their challenges in Nigeria.

Osisioma who described Ndigbo as industrious, resourceful and ingenious, said that it was for these great attributes that other tribes are envious of the Igbo tribe.

He however told the Igbo people to always pray and trust in God, believing that the Almighty God would one day restore their pride in Nigeria.