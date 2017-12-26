Ekweremadu Donates to Gombe IDP Camps, Fetes Enugu Widows

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has donated gift items worth millions of naira to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Gombe State during the Christmas holiday.

This was even as the Senator and his wife, Lady Nwanneka Ekweremadu, feted 250 widows from Enugu and distributed wrappers and food items to them in Enugu.

At the first presentation, which was to IDPs from Borno and Yobe States, Ekweremadu, represented by his Special Assistant on Political Matters and former Chairman of Conference of State Legislatures of Nigeria, Rt. Hon. Inuwa Garba, assured the IDPs that the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari administration were working hand-in-hand to totally end insurgency so they could return to their homes to resume their normal lives.

“But until we achieve that, you deserve all the support the government, kind-spirited Nigerians, and the international community can offer to ameliorate your challenges and put smiles on your faces”, he said.

Presenting the second batch of gift items, Ekweremadu, represented by the Senator representing Gombe South Senatorial District, Senator Joshua Lidani, enjoined the IDPs not to lose hope.

He said: “This is not the end of the road for you. This darkness of insurgency is but for a while. The light of total victory will surely shine upon the nation. I also believe that from among the children here will emerge highly successful people, future presidents, governors, captains of industry, service chiefs, among others”.

Receiving the items on behalf of the excited IDPs, the Chairman of IDPs from Borno and Yobe States, Alhaji Abba Jatau Danbuwa and the Chairman of IDPs from Adamawa residing in Southern Gombe State, Mr. Michael Ntebuwa, expressed profound gratitude to Ekweremadu for consistently reaching out to Nigerians in various IDP camps in the North East.

Meanwhile, in Enugu, where the Senator and his wife, Lady Nwanneka, hosted the 2017 edition of Chrtismas with Widows, 250 widows drawn the five Local Government Areas of Enugu West Senatorial District, smiled home with gifts of N10.000 cash, a bag of rice, and wrappers each.

Speaking on the occasion, which has been the family’s tradition since 1997, Lady Nnwaneka Ekweremadu said reaching out to the less privileged and giving back to society every yultide was aimed at ensuring that the joy of Christmas went round.

On his part, Senator Ekweremadu said the spirit of sharing was an integral part of African cultures to promote happiness and social stability.

“I grew up in a system with an-inbuilt social security policy where we were our brother’s keeper and catered to one another’s needs. If you didn’t have yam, you shared from that of your neighbour without shame. When somebody secured admission into university, the community contributed money to ensure that the person got education. In fact, it was a society in which anybody’s problem was everybody’s problem.

“So, today, especially in the absence of a formal social security system, it is important that we ensure that everybody counts; that everybody enjoys the good things of life; and that whatever God has given to any of us, we share with the rest of the community to generate happiness and help secure our system”, the Senator added.