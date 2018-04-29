Published On: Sun, Apr 29th, 2018

Ekweremadu Condemns Bomb Attack On Nwodo’s Home

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has condemned in strong terms the bombing of the country home of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, in Ukehe, Enugu State.

He said: “This is a dastardly act. It is certainly ugly, evil, and outrageous. I roundly condemn it. This is quite an unusual development in the South East and we will not accept it.

“I call on the security agencies to get to the root of this devilish act and ensure that the culprits and masterminds are brought to book immediately”.

