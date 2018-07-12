DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

EkitiDecides: NUJ Cautions Journalists On Safety, Fake, Sensational News

As the 14 July gubernatorial election in Ekiti State continues to generate tension, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Ekiti State Council, has advised all journalists covering the election to apply all safety methodologies in the discharge of their duties.

The advise which was contained in a statement signed by Comrade Rotimi Ojomoyela and Kayode Babatuyi, Chairman and Secretary of the Council respectively, reminded the journalists to be conscious of the fact that the safety of their lives remains ​paramount, irrespective of any situation.

While pleading with all security agents on duty at the election to help protect journalists and allow them to discharge their duties without harassment and intimidation, the State Council of NUJ also urged journalists to be meek in approach and avoid unnecessary confrontation with security agents and politicians.

It also enjoined men of the pen profession to be diligent and respect the ethics of journalism by avoiding spread of fake news, and broadcast of sensational reports which could heat up the polity.

The statement wished all journalists on duty at Ekiti a successful coverage of the gubernatorial election.