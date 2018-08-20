DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ekiti Radio Still Shut As Broadcasters Beg Buhari

The Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES) that was shut by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for breaking electoral and broadcast codes is still sealed.

The radio and television stations were shut down on July 14 following alleged serial breaches of broadcasting code and unethical practices.

They stations were first sanction and fined N500,000 for inappropriate broadcast and were finally shut down when they were used to announce fake governorship election result by the state governor, Ayo Fayose.

The Ekiti state chapter of the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria,(FIBAN) on Monday sent compassionate appeal to the Federal Government and NBC to re-open the radio station.

FIBAN made the appeal in a communique issued at the end of their Elders Council meeting held in Ado-Ekiti and signed by the Chairman, Mr Dada Adeniyi and the Secretary, Pastor Adebayo Olowookere.

The association said the continued closure of the state-owned broadcast stations had caused a lot of setback to the economic situation of their members and the state at large.

The association, which comprises of independent presenters, said the closure had almost turned them to beggars, as it denied them of their daily livelihood.

FIBAN pleaded that the concerned authorities should reopen both the Ekiti State Television (EKTV) and Ekiti 91.5 FM to keep them in business and allow for more choices by viewers and listeners.

“The FIBAN elders council hereby joined other sister unions in appealing to the NBC to reopen the stations in the interest of the masses.