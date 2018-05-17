Ekiti People Will Reject APC, A Party Of Bloodshed PDP Replies Buhari
DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP
Now Available On:
Ekiti People Will Reject APC, A Party Of Bloodshed PDP Replies Buhari
The Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), the campaign
organization of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic
Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola has described
President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the All Progressives
Congress (APC) must win the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti
State as “wishful thinking”, saying; “Ekiti people will never allow
their State to be added to the comity of States already infected with
the plague of mis-governance by the President and his party.”
The PDP candidate said it was appalling that a President, who should
be apologizing to Ekiti people and the entire Nigerians for plunging
the country into economic and security crises was the one talking
about returning Ekiti into the fold of progressive states.
In a statement issued on Thursday, KOCO Director of Media and
Publicity, Lere Olayinka, said “President Muhammadu Buhari should
perish the thought of his anointed candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, wining
the July 14 election and face the reality of his failed Presidency
with a view to making amends before he is sent back to Daura next
year.”
Olayinka challenged President Buhari to tell Nigerians what he has
done for the State in the last three and half years, saying; “Even in
Isan Ekiti, Fayemi’s hometown, nothing has happened to the Clay Kaolin
that is there in large quantity despite that their son is in charge of
solid minerals.”
He said; “Funny that the President said Ekiti must return to the fold
of progressive states. Is he talking about the same so-called
progressives States that are sacking workers in their thousands? Or
the APC States where herdsmen are killing people in gruesome manner on
daily basis is what he wants Ekiti State to join?
“Truly, Ekiti people are well known for their forthrightness, candour
and integrity. They will never subject themselves to the whim and
caprices of a President who looked the other way when thousands of
people were being killed by herdsmen in Benue, Taraba, Plateau and
other States.
“Having returned to the number one position in education, Ekiti will
never go back to that era that it was in 34th position. Teachers will
never use their votes to return the State to that perilous time when
their jobs were constantly threatened with Competency Test and
Principals demoted and sent to classrooms as mere classroom teachers.
“Local Government workers in Ekiti State will not allow a return of
Fayemi’s ‘Boko Haram’ that made their lives impossible for over three
years.
“Most importantly, Ekiti will never return to that inglorious era of
APC government of Fayemi when over N500 million was used to plant
flowers that have remained invisible up till today and over N60
billion loan taken with nothing to show.
“Finally, with Governor Ayodele Fayose and the PDP, it is evidently
clear that Ekiti is already moving steadily to its promised land, with
unprecedented infrastructural development and will never return to the
land of despair, bloodshed, hunger and hopelessness that President
Buhari and his APC represent.