Ekiti People Will Reject APC, A Party Of Bloodshed PDP Replies Buhari

The Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), the campaign

organization of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola has described

President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that the All Progressives

Congress (APC) must win the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti

State as “wishful thinking”, saying; “Ekiti people will never allow

their State to be added to the comity of States already infected with

the plague of mis-governance by the President and his party.”

The PDP candidate said it was appalling that a President, who should

be apologizing to Ekiti people and the entire Nigerians for plunging

the country into economic and security crises was the one talking

about returning Ekiti into the fold of progressive states.

In a statement issued on Thursday, KOCO Director of Media and

Publicity, Lere Olayinka, said “President Muhammadu Buhari should

perish the thought of his anointed candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, wining

the July 14 election and face the reality of his failed Presidency

with a view to making amends before he is sent back to Daura next

year.”

Olayinka challenged President Buhari to tell Nigerians what he has

done for the State in the last three and half years, saying; “Even in

Isan Ekiti, Fayemi’s hometown, nothing has happened to the Clay Kaolin

that is there in large quantity despite that their son is in charge of

solid minerals.”

He said; “Funny that the President said Ekiti must return to the fold

of progressive states. Is he talking about the same so-called

progressives States that are sacking workers in their thousands? Or

the APC States where herdsmen are killing people in gruesome manner on

daily basis is what he wants Ekiti State to join?

“Truly, Ekiti people are well known for their forthrightness, candour

and integrity. They will never subject themselves to the whim and

caprices of a President who looked the other way when thousands of

people were being killed by herdsmen in Benue, Taraba, Plateau and

other States.

“Having returned to the number one position in education, Ekiti will

never go back to that era that it was in 34th position. Teachers will

never use their votes to return the State to that perilous time when

their jobs were constantly threatened with Competency Test and

Principals demoted and sent to classrooms as mere classroom teachers.

“Local Government workers in Ekiti State will not allow a return of

Fayemi’s ‘Boko Haram’ that made their lives impossible for over three

years.

“Most importantly, Ekiti will never return to that inglorious era of

APC government of Fayemi when over N500 million was used to plant

flowers that have remained invisible up till today and over N60

billion loan taken with nothing to show.

“Finally, with Governor Ayodele Fayose and the PDP, it is evidently

clear that Ekiti is already moving steadily to its promised land, with

unprecedented infrastructural development and will never return to the

land of despair, bloodshed, hunger and hopelessness that President

Buhari and his APC represent.