July 14, 2018

Press Statement

Ekiti Guber: PDP Decries APC’s Brutalization of Members, Ballot Snatching

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) takes a serious note of the situation in the on-going governorship election in Ekiti state.

We have noted and believe that the whole world has noted too, the harassment, intimidation and violent attacks on our members and supporters by thugs hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC) who are being aided by some compromised security men brought in by the APC to perfect the aggression against our members at the election.

The entire world has witnessed the desperation of the APC to hijack the reign of governance in Ekiti State through terrorization, snatching of ballot boxes and ferocious assault on Ekiti people, who turned out peacefully to cast their votes.

The PDP wants all Nigerians and the international community to note the brutal attacks and cruelty being suffered in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC just because the Ekiti people seek to freely elect a governor of their choice.

The PDP is monitoring all events and will make our formal position on the entire process known in due course.

Finally, we call on all our members and supporters to continue to be at alert and monitor all results to the very end to ensure that nobody, no matter how highly placed, alters any result that is in our favour.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary