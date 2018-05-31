DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ekiti Guber: PDP Accuses APC Of Buying Voters Cards, Says Culprits Arrested In Aiyede-Ekiti Today

The Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO), the campaign

organization of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic

Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka, has

called for greater vigilance among voters in the State against agents

of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that were going round the

State, buying Voters Cards.

The campaign organization said it was alarmed at the report of the

arrest of one Miss Ogunyemi Temitope, who led a group of people to

Aiyede Ekiti today, to collect more than 30 voters cards and account

numbers from unsuspecting electorate, questioning why the APC was

desperate to prevent people from voting on the election day.

Director of Media and Publicity of Kolapo Olusola Campaign

Organisation, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement on Thursday, that the

said Ogunyemi Temitope was apprehended by vigilant people of

Aiyede-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area at about 12 noon today, while

collecting voters cards and making copies of same and at the same time

collecting account their numbers.

Olayinka said; “Today, eagle-eyed people of Aiyede-Ekiti apprehended

one Ogunyemi Temitope and her accomplices, who were buying voters

card. They were taken to the palace of the Attah of Aiyede Ekiti, Oba

Oba Abdumumini Orisagbemi, from where they were moved to the Aiyede

Ekiti police station.

“The lady, who claimed to be an election observer, was said to have

collected voters cards and account numbers of more than 30 people,

promising that N28, 000 will be paid into their bank accounts. She

said that buying of voters cards under the guise of election observers

was being done across the State that those whose voters cards were

collected in exchange for N28, 000 will not be able to vote.

“Some of the cards already collected belonged to Adebiyi Adekunle,

with his UBA Account number 2077932145, Omotoso Abiodun, Ajayi Taiwo

Amos, Bamidele Funmilayo, Fayose Mary, Ojo Emmanuel Kehinde, Irewole

Yinka Motun, Olowokere Titilayo, Ojo Bamidele Oluwaseun and others.

“It later took the intervention of the Attah of Aiyede Ekiti and the

Olumojo of Imojo Ekiti, Oba, who visited the police station for

Ogunyemi Temitope and her collaborators to be released with strong

warning never to come to Aiyede Ekiti and its environs again.

“It should be noted that we have earlier raised the alarm over a Form

being distributed by the APC under the guise of Ekiti Development

Front, purportedly for empowerment. It is one of the sinister plots by

the APC to deactivate voters card, thereby preventing thousands of

electorate from voting on July 14, 2018.

“The evil plot is aimed at first collecting Voters Cards numbers and

later asking for submission of original Voters Cards for Biometric

Exercise so as to be qualified for the fake empowerment scheme.

“Ekiti people are therefore urged not to surrender their voters cards

to anyone under any guise.”