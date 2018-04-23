DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ekiti Elections: Buhari Grants Fayemi Leave Of Absence As Minister

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a leave of absence requested by Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi.

The leave granted was to allow him, former governor of Ekiti State, to seek the nomination of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, to stand as a candidate in the July 14 governorship poll.

According to a statement on Monday signed by Fayemi’s media aide, Olayinka Oyebode, the one-month had commenced on April 9.

It reads: “The attention of the Media office of Kayode Fayemi, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, has been drawn to media some reports putting the date for the commencement of his leave at April 30th.

“As a matter of fact, Mr Fayemi had commenced the one-month leave on April 9 the as approved by the President, following the Minister’s request.

“This is just to put the record straight and avoid any further mix up on the issue of the leave approved for the honourable Minister, who is a governorship aspirant on the APC.”

Mr Oyebode noted that the clarification became necessary to educate certain individuals calling for Fayemi’s disqualification over non-resignation as a minister before joining the governorship race.