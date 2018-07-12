DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ekiti Election: FG’s Movement Of N18bn Cash Through Akure Airport Exposed With Pictorial Evidence

Ekiti Decides: Who Will Win? APC

PDP View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

We called you here to intimate the public through your various media

organisations of the movement of huge cash by the federal government

to Ekiti State for the Saturday election.

Last week Saturday, two bullion vehicles were moved to the Akure

Airport to evacuate cash brought from Abuja by a chattered flight.

The flight landed when it was raining and all staff of the airport

were barred from going near the aircraft while the cash was evacuated

into the two bullion vehicles.

After offloading the huge cash, the bullion van first moved to the

Ondo State Government House in Akure from where they left for Isan

Ekiti, the hometown of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode

Fayemi.

We present to you and the entire world, video and photographs of the

chattered aircraft as the cash was being offloaded from it into the

two bullion vehicles.

From our preliminary findings, N2.5 billion cash was transferred by

the Kebbi State Government to an account in UBA, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

It was withdrawn immediately and moved with a private jet to Akure.

Also, apart from the N2.5 billion, another $50 million (about N18bn)

was taken from the $321 million recovered from the late Abacha family.

Our question is, how can a government that claimed to be fighting

corruption release billions of naira from the public coffers for the

governorship election of a single State? Where is their fight against

corruption?

We therefore call on Nigerians to note this wanton looting of public

fund by the APC government to fund election of its members.

We must tell Fayemi and his APC that the conscience of the people of

Ekiti cannot be purchased and we call on the people of Ekiti to resist

the planned use of stolen fund to buy their votes on Saturday.

Lastly, let me use this opportunity also alert the public of the

intimidation and harassment of PDP members by men of the DSS and

policemen.

Already, Akin Fakorede, an officer of the Federal SARS has been posted

to Ekiti State, ostensibly to play the same ignoble role that he

played during the Rivers State election.

Let me say it clearly that no amount of intimidation will scare our

people away from the polling units where they will vote for the PDP on

Saturday.

We have the people behind us and they are more than ready to give our

candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka their votes on Saturday.

Lere Olayinka

Director, Media and Publicity

Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO)