Ekiti Election: FG’s Movement Of N18bn Cash Through Akure Airport Exposed With Pictorial Evidence
We called you here to intimate the public through your various media
organisations of the movement of huge cash by the federal government
to Ekiti State for the Saturday election.
Last week Saturday, two bullion vehicles were moved to the Akure
Airport to evacuate cash brought from Abuja by a chattered flight.
The flight landed when it was raining and all staff of the airport
were barred from going near the aircraft while the cash was evacuated
into the two bullion vehicles.
After offloading the huge cash, the bullion van first moved to the
Ondo State Government House in Akure from where they left for Isan
Ekiti, the hometown of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode
Fayemi.
We present to you and the entire world, video and photographs of the
chattered aircraft as the cash was being offloaded from it into the
two bullion vehicles.
From our preliminary findings, N2.5 billion cash was transferred by
the Kebbi State Government to an account in UBA, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.
It was withdrawn immediately and moved with a private jet to Akure.
Also, apart from the N2.5 billion, another $50 million (about N18bn)
was taken from the $321 million recovered from the late Abacha family.
Our question is, how can a government that claimed to be fighting
corruption release billions of naira from the public coffers for the
governorship election of a single State? Where is their fight against
corruption?
We therefore call on Nigerians to note this wanton looting of public
fund by the APC government to fund election of its members.
We must tell Fayemi and his APC that the conscience of the people of
Ekiti cannot be purchased and we call on the people of Ekiti to resist
the planned use of stolen fund to buy their votes on Saturday.
Lastly, let me use this opportunity also alert the public of the
intimidation and harassment of PDP members by men of the DSS and
policemen.
Already, Akin Fakorede, an officer of the Federal SARS has been posted
to Ekiti State, ostensibly to play the same ignoble role that he
played during the Rivers State election.
Let me say it clearly that no amount of intimidation will scare our
people away from the polling units where they will vote for the PDP on
Saturday.
We have the people behind us and they are more than ready to give our
candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka their votes on Saturday.
Lere Olayinka
Director, Media and Publicity
Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation (KOCO)