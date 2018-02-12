Ekiti APC Kicks Against Anti-Grazing Law, Insists States Must Give Lands For Cattle Colony
The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has said States
Anti-Grazing Law pioneered by the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele
Fayose and farmers should be blamed for killings by Fulani herdsmen,
maintaining that the only way to end the killings of Nigerians by
Fulani herdsmen was the creation of Cattle Colonies in all the 36
States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The party also lambasted the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose
for his refusal to support the federal government policy on creation
of cattle colonies and insisted that were the State to be under APC,
lands would have been allocated to cattle farmers as a way of boosting
the economy of the State.
This was made known by the APC Deputy Chairman, Chief Kemi Olaleye,
while speaking on a popular radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State over
the weekend.
She urged Fulani herdsmen in Ekiti State to be patient and wait for
the APC to take over government in October this year for cattle
colonies to be created in Orin Farm Settlement in Orin Ekiti, Aramoko
Ekiti Forest Reserve, Itapaji Dam Area, Oke-Ako, Ise-Emure axis and
Otun Ekiti.
When she was asked the position of the APC in Ekiti State on cattle
colony, she said; “We will create cattle colonies in Ekiti State when
we return to power and there is no argument about that.”
The APC Deputy Chairman described Governor Fayose’s visit to Benue
State to commiserate with the State Governor, Samual Ortom and the
people of the State over killings by suspected herdsmen as a way to
mock President Muhammadu Buhari.
Chief Olaleye said the APC was not sympathizing with Governor Ortom
and the people of Benue State over the killings by Fulani herdsmen
because they were warned against the consequences of the Anti-Grazing
Law, which was erroneous copied from Governor Fayose.