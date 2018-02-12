DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Ekiti APC Kicks Against Anti-Grazing Law, Insists States Must Give Lands For Cattle Colony

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has said States

Anti-Grazing Law pioneered by the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele

Fayose and farmers should be blamed for killings by Fulani herdsmen,

maintaining that the only way to end the killings of Nigerians by

Fulani herdsmen was the creation of Cattle Colonies in all the 36

States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The party also lambasted the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose

for his refusal to support the federal government policy on creation

of cattle colonies and insisted that were the State to be under APC,

lands would have been allocated to cattle farmers as a way of boosting

the economy of the State.

This was made known by the APC Deputy Chairman, Chief Kemi Olaleye,

while speaking on a popular radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State over

the weekend.

She urged Fulani herdsmen in Ekiti State to be patient and wait for

the APC to take over government in October this year for cattle

colonies to be created in Orin Farm Settlement in Orin Ekiti, Aramoko

Ekiti Forest Reserve, Itapaji Dam Area, Oke-Ako, Ise-Emure axis and

Otun Ekiti.

When she was asked the position of the APC in Ekiti State on cattle

colony, she said; “We will create cattle colonies in Ekiti State when

we return to power and there is no argument about that.”

The APC Deputy Chairman described Governor Fayose’s visit to Benue

State to commiserate with the State Governor, Samual Ortom and the

people of the State over killings by suspected herdsmen as a way to

mock President Muhammadu Buhari.

Chief Olaleye said the APC was not sympathizing with Governor Ortom

and the people of Benue State over the killings by Fulani herdsmen

because they were warned against the consequences of the Anti-Grazing

Law, which was erroneous copied from Governor Fayose.