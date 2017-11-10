Ekiti APC Hails El-Rufai Over Teachers’ Competency Test

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has declared

support for the Competency Test organized for teachers in Kaduna

State, insisting that the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai was right to

sack the over 21,000 that failed the test.

State Chairman of the party; High Chief Jide Awe said in a statement

made available to journalists online on Friday, that the APC,

especially in Ekiti State remained committed to the sanitization of

the teaching profession by easing out unqualified teachers from the

system.

Chief Jide Awe, who described those criticizing Governor El-Rufai for

insisting on the sack of the over 21,000 that failed the competency

test as uninformed, commended the Minister of Mines and Steel

Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi for providing technical support for the

Kaduna State government to carry out the test.

He said the APC in Ekiti State was proud that Dr Fayemi, a former

governor of Ekiti State brought the consultant that conducted the

competency test in faraway Kaduna State, noting that what Ekiti State

lost when teachers in the State opposed the competency test, Kaduna

State has gained it.

The party chairman said Teachers’ Development Need Assessment (TDNA)

introduced by the APC government of Dr Fayemi was in the best interest

of education in the State

He added that nothing would stop teachers in the State from writing

the test should APC return to power in Ekiti State.

Chief Awe said it was better to have few teachers who are qualified

than having thousands of unqualified teachers teaching our pupils

nonsense.

The Chairman called on Governor El-Rufai not to be blackmailed by

threats from the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT)

that vowed to down tools if the government sacked its members.

He said rather than be bothered by threats from labour unions,

Governor El- Rufai should go ahead with the sack of the over 21,000

teachers and their replacement with new teachers.