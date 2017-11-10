Ekiti APC Hails El-Rufai Over Teachers’ Competency Test
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has declared
support for the Competency Test organized for teachers in Kaduna
State, insisting that the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai was right to
sack the over 21,000 that failed the test.
State Chairman of the party; High Chief Jide Awe said in a statement
made available to journalists online on Friday, that the APC,
especially in Ekiti State remained committed to the sanitization of
the teaching profession by easing out unqualified teachers from the
system.
Chief Jide Awe, who described those criticizing Governor El-Rufai for
insisting on the sack of the over 21,000 that failed the competency
test as uninformed, commended the Minister of Mines and Steel
Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi for providing technical support for the
Kaduna State government to carry out the test.
He said the APC in Ekiti State was proud that Dr Fayemi, a former
governor of Ekiti State brought the consultant that conducted the
competency test in faraway Kaduna State, noting that what Ekiti State
lost when teachers in the State opposed the competency test, Kaduna
State has gained it.
The party chairman said Teachers’ Development Need Assessment (TDNA)
introduced by the APC government of Dr Fayemi was in the best interest
of education in the State
He added that nothing would stop teachers in the State from writing
the test should APC return to power in Ekiti State.
Chief Awe said it was better to have few teachers who are qualified
than having thousands of unqualified teachers teaching our pupils
nonsense.
The Chairman called on Governor El-Rufai not to be blackmailed by
threats from the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT)
that vowed to down tools if the government sacked its members.
He said rather than be bothered by threats from labour unions,
Governor El- Rufai should go ahead with the sack of the over 21,000
teachers and their replacement with new teachers.