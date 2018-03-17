DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

…Berates Fayemi’s Attempt To Politicize Scheme

The forthcoming July 14 governorship poll in Ekiti State has taken an

interesting dimension as many beneficiaries of the federal government

N-Power scheme in the State today, walked the streets of Ado Ekiti to

express their support for the Deputy Governor, Prof. Olusola Kolapo

Eleka ahead of the election.

The N-Power beneficiaries, who were initially invited to a walk from

Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti to a popular event

centre at Adebayo area of the town where a programme to be attended by

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi was scheduled,

were led by former Senior Special Assistant to Fayemi on Mobilisation,

Hon. Tope Osatoyinbo.

As early as 8:30am on Saturday, beneficiaries of the N-Power who were

over 3,000 in number gathered in front of the Ekiti State Teaching

Hospital along Adebayo Road, for the Pro-Buhari and Pro-Fayose

rallies.

While a greater number of the N-Power beneficiaries displayed placards

campaigning for Governor Ayodele Fayose and his deputy, Prof Kolapo

Olusola, a few others displayed two banners supporting President

Buhari.

Security men were however on ground to ensure that the walk was without rancor.

Drama however occurred at a popular event centre where accreditation

for the programme was done when officials of N-Power tried to prevent

those loyal to Governor Fayose from entering the venue, but they were

overwhelmed by the huge crowd in support of Fayose and they eventually

forced their way in while the security officials ensured there was no

exchange of physical assaults from either party.

Explaining why the beneficiaries loyal to Fayose joined in the rally,

Ajibade Segun, a beneficiary who was among the Pro-Fayose and Prof

Olusola beneficiaries said: “A few months ago, Mr. Governor, His

Excellency, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose invited us to the government

house and promised those of us who are N-Power beneficiaries in Ekiti

that we would get permanent employment from the state government. This

is why we are happy and we are now coming out to campaign for the

Deputy Governor Olusola Kolapo.

“We are here supporting the continuity agenda of Governor Fayose and

supporting Prof Olusola for governor in July 14.

“To the president we are saying that we don’t want just a temporary

relief in the name of N-Power from massive unemployment in Nigeria, we

want permanent employment.

“We also want the number of beneficiaries of the N-Power in Ekiti to

be more than what we have presently. But most importantly, we want a

permanent job like the governor has promised to give a good number of

us.

“While we appreciate the gesture of the President, we want to make it

clear that it is not right for former Governor Fayemi to turn the

scheme to a political instrument as he tried to do today because we

know that today’s event was organized to boast his political image.

“Fayemi’s former Senior Special Assistant on Mobilization, Tope

Osatoyinbo is here leading the walk and we ask, is he an official of

N-Power? We have demonstrated to him today that he cannot use N-Power

to deceive Ekiti people, we are for Govenor Fayose and his continuity

agenda,” he said.