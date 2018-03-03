DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

…As PDP set for primary

All the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) aspirants for Ekiti state 2018 governorship election would now face party primary unhindered.

The aspirants who have indictated interest for the plum position so far are : the current Deputy governor, professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka, Senator Biodun Olujimi , Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Ambassador Dare Dejide and Barr Owoseni Ajayi .

These were the outcome of a PDP reconciliation committee meeting headed by former President of the Senate Senator David Mark held in Abuja yesterday evening .

Reeling out the resolutions of the peace parley, the Secretary of the reconciliation committee, Dr. Eddy Olafeso said the state governor Ayo Fayose and all the aspirants attended the meeting.

Dr. Olafeso said all the parties agreed to a free , fair and credible primary to elect a gubernatorial candidate for the July polls.

Interestingly, Olafeso added that governor Fayose pledged to work with any of the contestants who emerges at the primary .

He said that nobody was persuaded or compelled to withdraw from the race .

The Senator David Mark led reconciliation committee members included; Senator Enyinaya Abaribe , Ambassador Ibrahim Kazaure, Alhaji YusuF Ayitogo, Ambassador Fidelia Njeze and Dr. Eddy Olafeso (Secretary ).

Trouble started in Ekiti state ahead of the election when governor Fayose allegally adopted his Deputy as his successor.

Senator Mark had cautioned the gladiators that only peace, justice , free and fair primary would guarantee success at the Ekiti state polls.

The former Senate President expressed appreciation to the warring parties for their display of maturity and understanding towards the resolution of the dispute.

The Mark reconciliation committee was set up by the Uche Secondus led National Working Committee ( NWC) of the PDP to reconcile the members in Ekiti.