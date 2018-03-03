Published On: Sat, Mar 3rd, 2018

Ekiti 2018: David Mark Reconciles Warring Parties

…As PDP set for primary

All the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) aspirants for Ekiti state 2018 governorship election would now  face party primary  unhindered.

The aspirants who have indictated interest for the plum position so far are : the current Deputy governor, professor Kolapo Olusola  Eleka, Senator Biodun Olujimi ,  Prince Dayo Adeyeye, Ambassador Dare Dejide and Barr Owoseni Ajayi .

These were the outcome of a PDP reconciliation  committee meeting headed by former President of the Senate Senator David Mark held in Abuja yesterday evening .

Reeling out the resolutions  of the peace parley, the Secretary of the reconciliation committee, Dr. Eddy Olafeso said the state governor Ayo Fayose and all the aspirants attended the meeting.

Dr. Olafeso said all the parties agreed to a free ,  fair and credible primary to elect a gubernatorial candidate for the July polls.

Interestingly,  Olafeso added that governor Fayose pledged  to work with any of the contestants who emerges at the primary .

He said that nobody was persuaded or compelled to withdraw from the race .

The Senator David Mark led reconciliation committee  members included; Senator Enyinaya Abaribe ,  Ambassador Ibrahim Kazaure, Alhaji YusuF Ayitogo, Ambassador  Fidelia Njeze and Dr. Eddy  Olafeso (Secretary ).

Trouble started in Ekiti state ahead of the election when governor Fayose allegally  adopted his Deputy as his successor.

 Senator Mark had cautioned the gladiators  that only peace, justice ,  free and fair primary would guarantee success at the Ekiti state  polls.

The former Senate President expressed appreciation to the warring parties for their display of maturity and understanding towards the resolution of the dispute.

The Mark reconciliation committee was set  up by the Uche Secondus led National Working Committee  ( NWC)  of the PDP to reconcile the members in Ekiti.

