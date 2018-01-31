DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Egua Sets Up The Bridge, Quits Frontiersnews

The online media space is set to express a new vitality with the birth of The Bridge News, a news platform, with a robust slant on investigative journalism and real-time news delivery.

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Bridge News is published by Mr. Horatius Egua, a seasoned journalist who has just resigned from his position as a director and chief executive officer, Frontiers Alliance

Communications Limited, Publisher of Frontiersnews (www.frontiersnews.com).

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Egua said his resignation takes effect from January 31, 2018.

The resignation followed his successful establishment of Chris and Cleo Communications Limited, publishers of The Bridge News (www.thebridgenewsng.com) .

The Bridge News, is an online news medium that is devoted to delivering investigative stories as well as everyday news items in the areas of business, politics, education, entertainment etc, to our esteemed readers.

Mr. Egua, a 1991 graduate of English from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, has over two decade experience that has seen him move around established newspaper platforms such as Punch Newspapers and Businessday, before venturing into online news publication with his late friend Mr. Daniel Idonor, in 2011.

Mr. Egua is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ) and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GCOP), the umbrella body of online news platforms in Nigeria.