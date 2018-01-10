EFCC Statement

EFCC Raises the Alarm over ‘Fake Officials Executing Search Warrants’

It has come to the knowledge of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC that some unscrupulous individuals parading themselves as operatives of the Commission have been harassing some prominent persons in the country on the pretext of purportedly executing Search Warrants on behalf of the Commission. Among their victims are politically exposed persons including ranking law makers.

This development is frightening as it represents a new dimension to the nefarious business of impersonation of EFCC officers by fraudsters and other criminal gangs.

The Commission dissociates itself from the activities of these criminals and advises the public to be circumspect when confronted with request from suspicious persons to search their homes or properties. Accordingly, the public are implored to verify the authenticity of any demand for the execution of Search Warrants by referring to the nearest office of the EFCC. They can also contact the head office through these numbers: 08093322644 or 08183322644. The Commission can similarly be reached by email: info@efccnigeria.org

The Commission has put all its offices on the alert with a view to nipping the activities of these criminals in the bud.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity