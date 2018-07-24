DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

EFCC, Police, Lay Siege To Ekweremadu’s Residence…No Going In Or Coming Out

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Apo Legislative Quarters residence of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, is currently under the siege of men of the Nigeria Police Force and the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

With the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, expected to report to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Nigeria Police Force in Guzappe Abuja, this Tuesday morning, Senator Ekweremadu is expected to preside over plenary.

They took over the entire vicinity before 6am. There is no going in or coming out.

Meanwhile, there was no prior invitation to the Senator by any of the security agencies or the EFCC.

Uche Anichukwu

Special Adviser (Media) to Deputy President of the Senate

24/07/18