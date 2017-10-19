EFCC Not Investigating Ogun Governor

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to reports in the social media purporting that the Commission recently stormed the basement of the Ikeja, Lagos residence of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun State, where cash in local and foreign currencies are said to have been stashed in a vault.

The report quoting ghost sources in the Commission further alleged that the Commission had been on the trail of the governor for two weeks before the purported raid.

It is important to state that there is no truth in the report. Governor Amosun was neither under surveillance nor was any of his residence raided by operatives of the EFCC.

Consequently, members of the public are enjoined to disregard the false report.