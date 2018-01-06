EFCC: Magu Denies Unwell Staff, Sick Pay Allowance

A staff of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has alerted DENISAURUS News to the cruelty of the Acting Chairman against an unwell senior management staff.

According to our source, an Assistant Director of the Commission developed severe health complication and had to be flown to India for treatment.

Unfortunately, treatment funds got exhausted and her family approached Ibrahim Mustafa Magu for help towards the cost of hospital bills, but their request was rejected by the anti-graft boss.

DENISAURUS News found that the anti-graft boss received the file of the staff and threw it away on the floor, saying he has no business with such complaint.

The top level management staff, like all workers should have been entitled to companionate sick pay allowance – which was introduced by a former executive chairman, Farida Waziri. However, it was discovered that after Mrs Waziri was unceremoniously removed from the Commission, Mr Magu and others decided to stop the allowance.

In early 2017, another staff member who needed financial assistant to cover health needs, Gbenga Aroyehun, died when Mr Magu refused to release any money to his family.

Speaking with tears over the phone, the staff who alerted this DENISAURUS News, argued that if care is not taken Mr Magu’s negligence would led to another untimely death.

He said: “Mr Gbenga requested for help and he was denied. The same scenario is about to play out, due to the nonchalant attitude of Mr Magu towards the plight of Core EFCC staff members.

“This level of inhumanity by our anti-graft boss knows no bounds and must be checked and curtailed immediately by President Buhari.”

Mr Wilson Uwujaren has refused to respond to telephone calls requesting for comments.

The nomination of Mr Magu, a deputy commissioner of police, was rejected by lawmakers following an intel report from the secret police.

The secret police reported that the anti-graft boss “failed an integrity test” and would be a “liability on the anti-graft war” of the present government.

Staff describes it as an “apt and factual” report. They themselves have spoken out in the past about their corrupt boss whose action led to the suspension of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU in May of this year.

A staff explained to DENISAURUS News that “If only most Nigerians can be objective and stop believing Mr Magu on his antics of “CORRUPTION Fighting Back.”

The Department of State Services, DSS had repeatedly stated that Mr Magu “failed the integrity test and will eventually constitute a liability to the anti-corruption drive of the present administration.”

Despite the damping report, Mr Magu is still in office.

EFCC staffers say, it is time for President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to review all the Resolutions, Reports, Exposé and others against Mr Magu, in order to give the anti-graft war a new face and strategy.

Source: https://denisaurus.com/2018/01/06/efcc-acting-boss-magu-denies-ill-staff-of-compassionate-sick-pay-allowance/