“EFCC Lied, They Never Invited Innoson” – Innoson Group

Press Release

EFCC Arrest on Innoson Group Motors Boss.

Our attention has been drawn on a tweet by EFCC on its official twiiter handle claiming that the gestapo kind of arrest of Dr Innocent Chukwuma (OFR) today at his Enugu residence was because he didnt honour an invitation from the commission sent to him.

This claim by the commission is not factual and it tends to mislead the public and bring the personality and character of Dr Innocent Chukwuma to disrepute. Hence we want to state the true position so as to inform the general public the truth about this matter.

EFCC never at any time invited Dr Innocent Chukwuma either in writting or through any other means. We are aware that EFCC investigated GTB complaint against Innoson in 2012.

During the investigation he was invited and he honoured the invitation. After the investigation EFCC filed a charge against him at Lagos State High Court.

The charge was subsequently struck out. However Dr Innocent Chukwuma and Innoson Nigeria Ltd appealed against the order striking out the case on the basis that it ought to be dismissed and not struck out.

The appeal – appeal no. Ca/l/1330cm/2017 Is till date still pending at the Court of Appeal Lagos division. Till date, EFCC never invited Dr Innocent Chukwuma again.

On this recent arrest, Dr Innocent Chukwuma (OFR) has not been told officially the purpose of his arrest and he demands to know why.

Cornel Osigwe

Head Corporate Communications

Innoson Group