EFCC: FG Scouts For Magu’s Replacement

*To stave crisis with Senate

*Outcome of Mainagate exposures, Karchi farm incident

By Olajide Fashikun

This is authoritative. Government is already combing the ranks of the Nigeria Police force for a worthy and less controversial replacement for Mr Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Except if things take a new turn, the candidate that has been narrowed down is Deputy Commission of Police in charge of Operations at Police College, Kaduna, Ahmed Abdulrahman.

A tacit impediment which the FG is also considering is the fraud that was committed during the Obasanjo years on the “amended” EFCC Act 2004 which lowered the position to an Assistant Commissioner of Police to suit the appointment of Nuhu Ribadu without making the “amendment” go through the process of legislative rigors.

Two factors had worked to lead the government to have a rethink about Magu who had implicit confidence of Mr President before now. The report about the Karshi farm incident where a Sergeant was killed.

Several other issues include the conflict with the Senate coupled with what a senior government official calls “embarrassing details oozing out of the Mainagate scandal. Three houses have been allegedly exposed to be owned by Magu in Pretoria, Dubai and a choice environment somewhere in Maitama in Abuja with pictures.

The Presidency had concluded arrangement to replace the embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu based on these facts.

Our source who pleaded for anonymity even squealed that punitive actions may be taken against him. Some of his friends including a Dantata folk may be picked up immediately he is relieved of the job.

Magu’s replacement was also touted last year by some influential Presidency officials was Deputy Director in charge of Operations when Farida Waziri was chairperson of the commission.”

It quoted a source who preferred not to be named as disclosing that the Senators renewed their call for Magu’s removal at a time when the 2018 budget proposal was before them, so that the Presidency will succumb to their pressure.

A Presidency source was quoted as saying: “The Senate has put the presidency in a tight corner over Magu. They have vowed not to pass the EFCC budget. With these and his many ‘sins’ question is, why are we sustaining him in office?

Our source further squealed, “DCP Abdulrahman’s name will be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation after the Christmas and New Year holidays.”

Shortly before the Christmas break, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Petitions, Ethics and Privileges, Samuel Anyanwu told journalists that the Senate no longer regards Mr Magu as acting chairman of the EFCC. The 2018 budget is here. We will use it as bargaining tool against EFCC for defying Senate resolution on Ibrahim Magu. They won’t have a budget next year”

www.gongnews.net would recall that Ibrahim Magu has been working in acting capacity since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari on 10th November, 2015.

