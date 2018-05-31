DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Kaduna State former governor, Alhaji Ramalan Yero, has been detained at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) zonal office in Kaduna.

The former governor was detained along with former Kaduna State PDP Chairman, Abubakar Gaya Haruna; former Secretary to the State Government, Hamza Ishaq Danmahawayi and former minister, Nuhu Somo Wya.

The four persons have been reporting at the EFCC office for the past two months in line with the procedure for their investigation.

Inside sources at the EFCC said when they went to report this morning (yesterday), they were detained as they would be arraigned in court today (Thursday).

“The case is coming up tomorrow so I can confirm to you that the former governor is here with us and he will be arraigned at the courts with the three others,’ a source at the EFCC said.

Yero is under investigation for the role he played in the disbursement of the N750million PDP campaign fund before the 2015 general election.

Kaduna zonal spokesman of the EFCC, Kamaludeen Gebi, could not be reached as at the time of filing this report.