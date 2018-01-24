Published On: Wed, Jan 24th, 2018

EFCC Detains Former SGF, Babachir Lawal

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the EFCC [Economic and Financial Crimes Commission] has detained the immediate past [SGF] Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

According to the information, the former SGF was invited to the EFCC office in Abuja today at 11am over investigations on alleged fraud of N225million. Following the conclusion of the meeting with the EFCC investigators, the former SGF was detained.

The acting Spokesman for the EFCC , Mr. Samin Amaddin confirmed Lawal ’s arrest and detention.

