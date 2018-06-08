DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

EFCC Arraigns Woman For Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, Friday June 8, 2018 arraigned one Mrs. Aderonke Abimbola before Justice A. N. Akintola of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan, on a 6-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretense.

She however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In view of Abimbola’s plea, prosecution counsel Harrison Ibekwute prayed the court for a trial date. However, defense counsel, Oluwatosin Salawu informed the court that she has an application dated and filed June 7, 2018 seeking bail for the defendant.

Justice Akintola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only and one surety in like sum, preferably her husband. Surety shall swear to an affidavit of means and must be resident within jurisdiction of court. The surety shall present three years tax clearance certificate. .

The case has been adjourned to September 24, 2018 for trial.

Abimbola’s journey to the dock followed a petition to the Commission from a Community Savings Scheme alleging that the defendant whilst an employee of the company, manipulated the accounts of customers and made withdrawals of over Six Hundred Thousand Naira and diverted same to her private use. All efforts made by the petitioner to get the money back failed.