DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

EFCC Arraigns Estate Agent For N34m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Kaduna Zonal Office today Thursday March 1, 2018 arraigned two estate agents Abdullahi Umar Balewa and Muawiya Aliyu alongside their company Supreme System Consult Limited before Justice Tukur of the Kaduna State High Court on a four count charge of conspiracy, theft and issuance of dud cheque to the tune of N34 million.

The complainant alleged that the suspects sometime in 2013 entered into an agreement with her to invest money into their business with an understanding that she will be paid back her principal sum and accrued interest after one year.

On this basis, she handed over her two houses located in Brick City Kubwa Phase 2 Abuja to be sold off by the suspects at N17 million each; and the proceeds invested in the purported business. The complainant further stated that an agreement written between her and the suspects that the principal sum and an accrued interest of N6 million will be paid back to her after one year; but to her dismay the suspects became evasive hence the petition.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the 4 count charge. Consequently, prosecuting counsel E.K. Garuba applied for a date for commencement of trial while the accused persons be remanded in prison custody.

Defence counsel A. I. Ade tried to move a motion for bail of the accused but Justice Tukur ruled that the motion was not ripe for hearing.

The matter was adjourned to the March 6 for hearing of bail application while the accused persons are remanded in prison custody.